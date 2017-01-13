Brahmas send Raiders home empty handed

The Brahmas move to 8-10 with a 92-87 victory against Moorpark College Wednesday despite blowing a 25 point lead in the second half.

Led by Malik Johnson’s triple double (21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists), Pierce’s hot shooting and intense interior defense laid the groundwork in the first half, heading into the locker room up 17.

“We played good defense in that first half, but then all of a sudden we went back to playing like we did the first eight games giving up shots,” head coach Charles White said. “I’ve got to give it to Moorpark, their guys were hitting shots. They made the right moves and were aggressive with what they were doing.”

Moorpark fought back into the game, fueled by a 20-2 run in a 5 minute span of the second half, tying the game up with just over 5 minutes left to play.

Pierce would hold off the Raiders’ attack and hold on for the win, its second in a row following an 80-62 victory against Oxnard College on Saturday, January 7.

The Brahmas young squad is starting to gel and come together according to White.

“We’re 18 games in and now they’re starting to understand the system,” White said. “The guys that hadn’t played in a long time are playing better.”

The Brahmas look to extend their winning streak when they host El Camino College Friday, January 13, at 5 p.m.

