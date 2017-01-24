There are no walls between us

Donald Trump ran a campaign in which he was unafraid to speak freely. Some liked that about him. In a system filled with stepford smilers and cajolery, Trump was refreshing.

In the progressive liberal bubbles that are Los Angeles, the Internet, and college, we tuned in and laughed everyday at Trump’s latest antics. We never thought he would actually win—until he did.

Then the panic started. The day after he was elected, demonstrations were held across the West Coast and other liberal sectors of the country.

No matter the intensity of people’s actions, the intensity of their feelings remain the same: People are scared.

We don’t want to be a country defined by bigotry, racism, sexism and ignorance. The fact that “the most influential man in the world” is all of the above, struck fear into many that his thoughts and actions would enable others, who also think similarly, to finally act upon their hatred and prejudice.

According to the Migration Policy Institute, of the 11 million illegal immigrants who live in the U.S., 1 million live in Los Angeles County.

LACCD, a system that accommodates all persons of various races, ages, and economic backgrounds, should have been the first to voice their support for its students. But as of yet, we haven’t heard a peep from them. Students, on the contrary, have been very vocal the past few weeks, rallying, walking out, and protesting.

They are not protesting the election of Trump. Jill Stein could recount the votes a hundred dozen times and it’d likely not make a difference. No, students are uniting in solidarity to demonstrate to each other and those against them that they will stand together and support each other in these times of emotional peril.

On Dec. 7, LACCD students will rally during the Board of Trustees meeting at Los Angeles Valley College to ask that all nine colleges become places of sanctuaries for all students and people that have felt like they have been victims of prejudice, bias and hate crimes.

The LAPD has taken a stance against Trump’s policies. Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck said that despite Trump’s claims that he will make federal immigration laws more stringent and will have massive deportation once he takes office, immigration law procedures and protocols will not change for the LAPD.

According to the LA Times, a special order signed by previous Chief Daryl Gates makes it so that LAPD cannot stop someone only to determine their legal status. Since Beck has been chief, illegal immigrants have not been turned over to federal officials because they committed lesser crimes.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has also, though vaguely, spoken out against the President-elect’s proposed immigration policies, stating that Los Angeles will look more closely at new potential immigration laws.

Since the Dream Act passed, thousands of students have reached permanent residency status. According to the Congressional Budget Office, by 2020 about 700,000 children will receive permanent residency in the United States.

California State University Chancellor Timothy P. White has publicly declared his support for immigrant students. The LA Times reported that during a Board of Trustees meeting in Cal. State Long Beach, White said that unless forced by law, the California State University system would not make any agreements with federal agencies that could jeopardize the education and sense of safety of its immigrant students.

LAPD, the Los Angeles mayor, and the CSU chancellor have come forward to quell the fear that many immigrant people have began to feel since early November. LACCD should follow suit and create sanctuaries for all those who seek it.

