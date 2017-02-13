Sports Preview: Baseball search for second win of season Tuesday

The Pierce baseball team is set to take the field at home Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 2 p.m. versus Taft College.

The Brahmas’ bats will need to start waking up, averaging less than 3 runs per game in the 1-7 start. Pierce tallied 6 runs in their last home game, a victory over Oxnard College.

Taft enters the game at 3-2-1, averaging 5 runs per game.

The two teams faced each other Sunday, February 12, at Taft College where the Cougars won 3-2.

Like this: Like Loading...