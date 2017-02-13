Brahmas notch third win of season

After losing the first set, the Brahmas rallied together to defeat the Golden West College Rustlers in 4 sets.

The Brahmas lost the first set of the match 25-20. They then turned it around and went unanswered for the last three sets with 25-19, 25-20, 25-18.



This win brings them to a 3-1 record for the season.

The Brahmas started off the first match strong, getting an early 10-3 lead off of seven serves by Blair Mason. After Golden West called a timeout, things went awry for the Brahmas and they quickly saw their lead dissipate.



The Brahmas began to make small mistakes that allowed Golden West to rack up the points in their favor. After losing the lead, the Brahmas called their first timeout, which looked like it helped them regain their focus, but the Rustlers ultimately won the set.



At the start of the second set, the Brahmas got their groove back and began working with each other as they had been in the beginning of the first set.The Brahmas defense and coordination became vital as they began beating Golden West.



Bernardo Roese continually set up great chances for Trent Sellers and Brandon Oswald to pick apart Golden West’s defense with their spikes.



During the last three sets, the Brahmas kept the lead despite playing a really tough defense and offense from their opponents . They worked together tactically and skillfully as it seemed to keep Golden West off balance.



Sellers dominated with numerous kills going unanswered as he continually spiked the ball into unguarded openings on the court.



“The key to great kills is the setup from the setter and the defense behind us if we mess up as we rally together as a team,” Sellers said.

“Our guys stepped up today and they played as a team which was amazing,” said head coach Lance Walker. “There wasn’t one guy who did this or that, but we did have some real key players that stepped up. So I’m a real happy coach and we are going to continue to move forward.”

The team, which is made up of mostly freshman seemed to work well together and their performance on the court today allowed them to show what they are capable of.



“Our coaches really prepared us well this week in practice and film,” opposite hitter Oswald said when asked about what led to tonight’s great performance. “We work really hard in the weight room during conditioning and practice.”



Walker said he is really happy with the team’s performance both on the court and off. He is enthused that the players are getting along really well with each other.

The next game is on Friday, Feb.17 at 6 p.m. against UCLA

