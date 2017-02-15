Brahmas can link up with LinkedIn Workshop

LA Regional Career Pathways and LA HI-TECH Grants are hosting a LinkedIn workshop on Wednesday Feb. 15, in the Great Hall from 1-3 p.m. to teach students how to use the networking site and market themselves and their work.



To be competitive in today’s job market, students are advised to start developing a professional profile to promote and market themselves.

Those attending are encouraged to bring their tablet or laptop to access their LinkedIn accounts throughout the presentation.

Students will learn how to connect with others in and outside their networking groups and manage a Social Selling Index (SSI), an important tool to impress others.

Andrew Ko is the Lead Trainer and Career Development Counselor with Salvation Army Haven Veterans Employment Services and will be speaking at the workshop providing tools and techniques that could benefit students.

