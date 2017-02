Sports Preview: Baseball vs Glendale moved to Wednesday

The Brahmas (2-7) take the field Wednesday, Feb. 15, versus the Glendale Community College Vaqueros (5-2) in a game that was originally scheduled for Friday.

Adrian Rodriguez will take to the mound for Pierce as the Brahmas look to follow up their convincing 17-8 victory over Taft College on Tuesday.

First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Joe Kelly Field.

