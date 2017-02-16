Location of the 2017 Graduation in discussion

Added by Vanessa Arredondo on February 16, 2017.
The Academic Senate had its first meeting this semester on Monday Feb. 13 to discuss the location of the upcoming commencement ceremony.

Shepard Stadium at 7 p.m. or Rocky Young Park at 6 p.m. were suggested as possible locations for the graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 8.

Senate Treasurer Angela Belden said that using Shepard Stadium would allow longer ceremony times, better lighting and more security. The decision was not finalized.

Beth Benne also announced that three short, student-produced films, which discuss mental health issues, will be shown on Wednesday, March 1, from 4-6 p.m. in the Great Hall.

The next Academic Senate meeting is on Feb. 27 at 2:15 p.m. in the Great Hall.

 

Vanessa Arredondo
Assistant News Editor - spring, 2015
Reporter - fall, 2014

