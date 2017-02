Sports Preview: Brahmas look to make it three in a row on Thursday

The Brahmas (3-7) are set to take on the Ventura College Pirates (3-3) Thursday, Feb. 16, at Joe Kelley Field. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The Brahmas come off back-to-back wins in which they scored a total of 26 runs. They had scored just 23 in the first eight games of the season.

Tom Wilson will take the mound for the Brahmas, looking to keep a Pirates team averaging 6.5 runs a game at bay.

