Baseball vanquishes Vaqueros

Added by on February 17, 2017.
The Brahmas continued their recent offensive outbreak with a 9-2 victory over the Glendale Community College Vaqueros on Wednesday.

Pierce took the early lead on Brandon Lewis’ RBI triple in the first inning and never looked back.

Starting pitcher Adrian Rodriguez was a key point throughout the game. He and Christian Slattery combined to give up two runs on five hits. Slattery came into the game in the seventh with runners on second and third base, no outs, and only allowed one to score.

“It was a great win,” Rodriguez said. “They are a good team, but yesterday we played a really good game and today we played a really good game. It just shows we’re a good team too.”

Pierce players showed great respect for the opposing team and their own

“It felt great. Glendale is a great team,” Slattery said. “Our guys came out ready to play. Adrian Rodriguez threw wonderfully, a big hit by Medellin and great defense behind us.”

Pierce head coach Bill Picketts felt good about the game from start to finish.

“Probably the best game we’ve played as far as from first inning to ninth inning,” Picketts said. “I thought we were consistent, what we call a clean game. I don’t think we made any errors. We played well. Our pitchers cleared strikes and did everything they needed to do.”

With more runs in the last two games (26) than the first 8 (23), the Brahmas appear to be getting in the swing of things as the season progresses.

The Brahmas will look to make it three wins in a row when they take on Ventura College Thursday, Feb. 16, at 1 p.m.

Karen Ruiz

