Sports Preview: Brahmas host Santa Monica College in season finale

Added by Joshua Manes on February 18, 2017.
Saved under Basketball, Sports

The Brahmas (11-16) host the Santa Monica College Corsairs (12-13) in the final game of the season Saturday, Feb. 18. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Pierce lost the previous matchup against SMC on the road 94-85 on Feb. 1.

Pierce comes off a road loss to West LA College 75-71 in a game where they couldn’t recover from a rough first half.

Head coach Charles White and the Brahmas will look to end an up-and-down season on a high note Saturday.

