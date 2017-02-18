Sports Brief: Brahmas top UCLA club team

Added by on February 18, 2017.
The Brahmas’ men’s volleyball team defeated the UCLA club team to win their fourth straight match.

The Brahmas came out to a rough beginning, making many technical errors, costing them their first set to UCLA.

Head coach Lance Walker looked annoyed as he watched his team make many of the small mistakes that kept them from putting points on the board.

“I think that we had a little bit of a slow start, a little bit of a slow kind of hunger to win,” Walker said. “Anytime we draw it out and then go ahead and go for it, is not something that we want to do all of the time, but it is just something that happened today. At the end of the day, we got a win so we’ll take it.”

The Brahmas overall had great coordination when they worked together. Although, individually, the team was broken apart by the failure to react in time when the ball came their way or by the over eagerness to score a point.

“I feel that we could have done better as a team and a unit to be honest,” outside hitter Blair Mason said. “We played though. We got the win.”

The Brahmas’ next game is Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m. at LA Trade Tech.

