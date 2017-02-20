Dancers spring into action with dance auditions

The dance department will be hosting auditions for the spring dance concert Saturday Feb. 25 in North Gym 5601. Check-in begins at noon with auditions starting at 12:30 p.m., according to dance instructor Brian Moe, auditions will be run on a tight schedule.

Students do not need to prepare choreography. They will be taught choreography in the styles of modern, lyrical, ballet, hip-hop, tap and ballroom at the auditions.

Dancers selected for the concert will receive 2 to 6 transferable units.

