IT anticipates WiFi return by next week
Added by samantha bravo on February 24, 2017.
Saved under News
Tags: Information Technologies, Mark Henderson, WiFi
Saved under News
Tags: Information Technologies, Mark Henderson, WiFi
Mark Henderson, information technology manager, sent out an email regarding the Wi-Fi on campus.
The email stated they are working on bringing WiFi services back up as quickly as possible in each building. Once a majority of the sites are operational, written guidelines will be published for both students and employees so that they can connect safely and securely to the campus network.
Guidelines are expected to be available on or before March 1, 2017.
Share this:
Related
samantha-bravo">