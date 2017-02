Softball falls 22-0

The Brahmas suffered their biggest defeat of the season so far as they lost to Ventura College 22-0 bringing their overall record to 0-4.

Pierce softball coach Breanne Parr recognizes the challenges for the team this season, but is optimistic that progress is being made.



“We’re making baby steps, and that’s more our focus this year,” Parr said. “Developing, making the little changes every game, learning from each failure, and moving on to the next.”

Like this: Like Loading...