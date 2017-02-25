Brief: Baseball wins first conference game

Added by Danielle Kimble on February 25, 2017.
Saved under Baseball, Sports

The Brahmas improved their record against Valley College with a final score of 12-3 bringing their record to 5-10.

Coach Bill Picketts thinks this is a great start to the 1st game of the conference and a turn around to the season.

“It was a good win, first game of conference we have been scuffling it up until this point not playing well but I think the guys kind of knew it was a fresh start new beginning coming into conference,” Picketts said.

The Brahmas are away in their next game as they face Ventura College on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m.

