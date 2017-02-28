Monthly market raves with retro

Film cameras for sale at Topanga Vintage Market on Pierce college Parking lot, Woodland Hills, Calif. Feb. 26, 2017 Photo: Jose Salazar Sparkely diamond bracelets hanging off a mini piano for display. Topanga Vintage Market on Pierce college Parking lot, Woodland Hills, Calif. Feb. 26, 2017 Photo: Jose Salazar Customer at Topanga Vintage Market on Pierce college Parking lot, Woodland Hills, Calif. Feb. 26, 2017 Photo: Jose Salazar Topanga Vintage Market on Pierce college Parking lot, Woodland Hills, Calif. Feb. 26, 2017 Photo: Jose Salazar Katie Ferrara singing live at Topanga Vintage Market on Pierce college Parking lot, Woodland Hills, Calif. Feb. 26, 2017 Photo: Jose Salazar Customer looking at what'sinside a box. Topanga Vintage Market on Pierce college Parking lot, Woodland Hills, Calif. Feb. 26, 2017 Photo: Jose Salazar Old vintage toys at Topanga Vintage Market on Pierce college Parking lot, Woodland Hills, Calif. Feb. 26, 2017 Photo: Jose Salazar Funny decorations at Topanga Vintage Market on Pierce college Parking lot, Woodland Hills, Calif. Feb. 26, 2017 Photo: Jose Salazar

Jewelry makers, ironworkers, antique dealers and rock-and-roll paraphernalia sellers were just some of the vendors who huddled underneath canvas tents in Parking Lot 7 this past Sunday.

Not even the rain and gloom could dampen the spirits of the nearly 50 vendors at the monthly Topanga Vintage Market.

“A little rain can’t bring us down,” said candle-maker Vanessa McCloud, while cheering on the slight ray of sunshine that would eventually replace the gloom.

McCloud, a producer of handmade candles, said she has spent over ten years finding the perfect recipes for her eco-friendly creations.

“I just thought that store-bought candles cost too much and wanted to make them more readily available for people to enjoy,” she said.

She said candle making quickly became a passion project. She has mastered her skills, such as making candles that have an elongated scent throw, which last longer and smell better.

On the other end of the lot was Olena Pavia, whose unicorn beanie attracted many patrons to her booth.

Pavia, an Italian clothing designer, said she took knitting lessons as a child. It was then she began designing jewelry and accessories. At age 12, she began to sell scarves and hats to friends and family.

“It just took off from there,” Pavia said. She has been a freelance designer, working for brands such as Neiman Marcus.

Pavia said designing clothing is a challenge because it doesn’t always lead to merchandise in stores. Instead, Pavia sells her designs at flee and vintage markets, where she says she gets a feel for what customers like.

“It doesn’t matter how old you are, we all to want to feel beautiful and happy and that’s why I do this,” Pavia said.

Maggie Seawright is a first time vendor, selling her Native-American inspired jewelry. She was an apprentice for a friend and silversmith of over 40 years.

“He showed me how to make jewelry the old fashioned way, with a hammer and stamping and using real elements,” she said, showing off her pieces made of sterling silver and turquoise. “After that, I just fell in love with it.”

A steady stream of patrons continued to show up until the close of the event, braving the weather for one of a kind goods.

The market will return to Pierce’s Parking Lot 7 on March 26 at 8 a.m.

