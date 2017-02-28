Wi-Fi up, website down

Wi-Fi is now available on campus, however students and faculty are currently unable to access the Pierce College website due to the LACCD team testing their security district-wide.

According to an email from Mark Henderson, information technology manager, the testing will continue until tomorrow disrupting access to the website.

The purpose of their visit is to audit potential system vulnerabilities and to provide a report that will guide LACCD on how to further deploy the best and appropriate industry practices to begin addressing any potential weaknesses.

Students can email their instructors if they have assignments to turn into Canvas.

