The Brahmas defeated the Valley College Monarchs 4-2 Thursday, led by a complete game from pitcher Tommy Wilson.

Wilson struck out eight, allowing two runs on four hits.

Pierce was coming off of a 9-7 loss at Bakersfield College on Tuesday.

The Brahmas host Valley Saturday in the second of a three-game series between the schools. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. with Chris Kovach on the mound for Pierce.