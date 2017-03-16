SPORTS PREVIEW: Swim meet on Friday

The swim team return to the pool as they look to improve on their last place finish at the first meet in Ventura.

Both men and women’s teams had a rough outing as the women finished with 25 points followed by their counterparts finishing with 61.

Thaddaeus Adams was the only swimmer to finish first in all the events for the Brahmas as he won the Men’s 100 Yard Butterfly with a time of 59.06.

The other schools participating are Bakersfield College, Citrus, Santa Barbara and Ventura.

The meet starts at 2:30 p.m. at the Steven E. Schofield Aquatic Center.