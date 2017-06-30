New Athletic Director named

Jawell Samilton has been announced as the newly appointed athletic director, according to Vice President of Student Services Earic Dixon-Peters in an email sent to the athletic department.

According to the email, Samilton received his Associate’s Degree from Los Angeles Southwest College where played football and track and field. Samilton was team captain, receiving All-Western State Conference honors and was a Junior College Gridwire All-American.

Samilton attended Arizona State University on an athletic scholarship, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies. He was an interim athletic director at West Los Angeles College and served as an Academic Counselor in Pierce College’s Extended Opportunity Programs and Services Office.

Samilton is a member of the Board of the Directors Principles of Success Motivational Program and the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated. He has been in the Los Angeles Community College District for the past ten years where he has been involved in intercollegiate athletics, general counseling, and CalWORKs.

Samilton takes over Bob Lofrano who is retiring on June 30. Lofrano held the position since 2007 after Bob Lyons retired.