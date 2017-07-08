Temperature on the rise

The San Fernando Valley is experiencing hot temperatures however, areas including Woodland Hills are expected to range between 100 to 112 degrees this weekend, according to The National Weather Service website.

The website also expects gusty winds traveling through Santa Barbara.

Although there are no weekend classes, there are some faculty who will be on campus.

Sheriff’s Deputy Pineda, encourages students to stay hydrated and stay indoors.

“Stay in a cool area,” Pineda said. “That’s what’s going to keep you from collapsing. If you are on campus, try to remain inside.”

For more information about the weather conditions visit, www.forcastweather.gov.