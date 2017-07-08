These workshops mean business

A series of workshops aimed at providing insight and guidance for students in the field of business will begin in October.

Pierce Business Month currently has five workshops set up to help students majoring in that field better understand what their options are once they graduate.

Raffi Kahwajian, program specialist, looks forward to what the month will bring for students.

“Basically, during the month of October, a series of different workshops and events will be held here on campus,” Kahwajian said. “Providing students with a comprehensive introduction to the business major, career options, transfer guidance, and networking opportunities.”

The first event, “I’m taking business classes… Now what?” is on Tuesday, October, in the ASO building from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Professor Martin Karamian is facilitating the workshop. He will focus on the degree options available, possible career paths and how to prepare for each of them.

A recruiting firm will also be present and explain how to obtain a job opportunity and what students need to do to prepare.

Pierce College counselor Norine Fine said they are reaching out to more professionals and institutions to be present at the events.

According to Fine, there are five workshops so far.

I’m Taking Business Classes…Now What?, Tuesday, October 3 from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. in the ASO room.

Money Making Careers in Economics, Wednesday, October 11 from 1:00 -2:30 p.m. in the Great Hall.

Wisdom from Business Gurus, Thursday, October 12 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. in the Great Hall.

Navigating Business Colleges, Wednesday, October 18 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. in the Great Hall.

Mingle with the Pros, Tuesday, October 24 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. in the ASO office.

For more information, students can contact: finend@piercecollege.edu