Board of Trustees align with California ruling

In a show of solidarity with other state agencies including University of California and California State University schools, the Board of Trustees approved BT4 Thursday night, prohibiting funds for travel to states with LGBTQ discriminatory legislation.

According to an email sent from Brian Patrick Walsh, chair of the Professional Growth Commission, BT4 aligns district policy with AB 1887, which prohibits funded or required travel to Alabama, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas.

While the ruling does not prohibit travel, reimbursement will not be approved.