Students work on in class projects and learn how to create clothing in TA 411 – Costuming for Theatre. Samantha Bravo and Randi Love visit the class and show what they are working on, how the learn over the course of the semester and what other projects, including plays and performances, the students work on.

The class meets Tuesdays and Thursdays in PAB 3504, inside the Performing Arts Theatre from 3:45 – 5:55 p.m. for lecture and lab.

Video by Samantha Bravo and Randi Love