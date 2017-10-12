Brahmas keep the winning streak going

1 of 4

After beating Allan Hancock College in their last game, the Brahmas continued to keep their winning streak alive by beating Santa Monica College in straight sets.

With the win against the Corsairs the Brahmas improve their overall record to 15-5. This marks the Brahmas sixth consecutive win and has allowed the team the chance to stay fourth in the state rankings.

Both teams had their stumbling points and errors during the game, but throughout it all the Brahmas worked together to make sure they held their lead in each set.

In the first set, the Brahmas won 25-16 with the start of the set being very close with the Corsairs who did their best to keep the score as even as possible.

When the Brahmas and the Corsairs tied at 13, the game changed as the Corsairs were unable to gain much footing on the Brahmas who had a nine point lead at the end of the set.

During the second set, the Brahmas were able to obtain a large lead on the Corsairs with a seven point lead until beating them 25-14.

In the last set, the teams played vigorously, with the Corsairs overtaking the Brahmas in the beginning.

Both teams were tied at 18, but the Brahmas won the game as the third set 25-23.

Head Coach Nabil Mardini believes that his team did a good job, and that they were able to win even if they didn’t use all of the teams force.

“We passed the ball really well, we hit the ball really well, setting was good, we just need to spread the offense a little more. We need to get more players involved. We are focused a majority of the time, but sometimes we go through lapses and we tend to give out points. But overall, a win is a win,” Mardini said.

Outside hitter Linnea Romero was happy that her team won, but felt that the team was a little off during the game.

“I felt like we started off a little low, but we set the tone and recovered well from playing down, but overall we played together. I think we struggled with supporting each other, but then we picked it up at the end. It’s good to keep it in three,” Romero said.

Santa Monica College’s coach, Turhan Douglas, said the team always plays with aggression and high energy.

“I knew that coming into the match that Nabil’s team, their very fiery and they run a super super fast offense, but we expected a difficult time. We got close to forcing them to a fourth game, but I am still proud of the way my team played,” Douglas said.

Douglas, who has known Mardini for a long time, said he feels that Mardini is fantastic and the best coach.

“Nabil is a master, I used to be the master, and now I’m the servant,” Douglas said.

The next game for the Brahmas’ will be on Friday, Oct. 13 at Citrus College in Glendora at 6 p.m.