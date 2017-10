The Brahmas lost their first conference game against the Corsairs, 1-0.

Santa Monica’s Daysi Serrano scored the game’s only goal.

Pierce created opportunities, but didn’t finish them.

Corsairs’ Chrystal Dorado had the first injury of the game, but Brahmas’ Jennifer Veliz also received treatment.

The team’s next game is against Glendale College on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 4 p.m. at The Pit.