Car versus motorcycle collision on Winnetka Ave

A blue Honda truck struck a motorcycle on Winnetka Ave near the Orange Line Station around 1:35 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13.

A witness, who did not want to be named, said the man driving the motorcycle was hit and dragged underneath the car before the woman stopped.

The father of the man on the motorcycle said the accident occurred rapidly.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital, injuries were not disclosed by LAPD Officer Voorhees.

Voorhees said it was a car versus motorcycle collision. He said the woman driving the blue Honda was making a u-turn while the motorcycle was traveling on Winnetka Ave towards Victory Blvd and she hit the motorcycle.