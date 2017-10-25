Brahmas fall to the Warriors

The women’s volleyball team ended its 8-game winning streak with a loss in five sets against the El Camino Warriors.

The Warriors were able to stay ahead of Pierce in the first set due to the Brahmas early-game difficulty with keeping the ball inbounds. El Camino took the set with a final score of 25-22.

However, the Brahmas tightened their game and maintained steady leads against the Warriors in the second and third sets with scores of 25-21 and 26-24 respectively .

The fourth set belonged to the Warriors, who led the Brahmas by as much as 14 points before ending it with a score of 25-13.

The teams were neck-and-neck with each other in the fifth set; neither scoring more than two points above the other and tying a few times throughout. However, the Warriors were able to overcome the Brahmas and win the game with the final score in the fifth set being 15-13.

The Brahmas take to the road in their next game against the Santa Monica Corsairs on Friday, Oct. 27. The game begins at 6 p.m.