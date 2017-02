Sports Brief: Tennis rained out

The tennis match scheduled for today between the Brahmas and Santa Barbara has been rescheduled to March 2nd due to weather, according to Athletic Director Bob Lofrano.

The game was scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the tennis courts.

The Brahmas come from losing their first game of the season against Cerritos 9-0 on Jan. 31.

The next match is against Victor Valley on Thursday Feb. 9 at 2 p.m.

Season schedule available here

Like this: Like Loading...