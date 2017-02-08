Sports Brief: Brahmas basketball hangs on for overtime victory

The Brahmas entered Wednesday’s game against College of the Canyons having only won one game in conference all season.

Brandon White and Jordan Newt led the way in scoring for Pierce with 20 and 19 points, respectively.

“It was a must win, backs against the wall,” head coach Charles White said. “The guys competed today and played as one.”

Newt hit a 3-point shot, bringing the Brahmas to a 73-65 lead with two minutes left.

Canyons ended the second half on an 8-0 run, sending the game into overtime.

Wayne Currie hit two 3-point shots for Pierce in extra time, and the Brahmas got stops when needed to secure the 83-80 victory in overtime.

The Brahmas’ next game is Wednesday, February 15, at West LA college at 5 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...