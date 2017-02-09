Brahmas hold on for overtime victory against Cougars

Wayne Currie (10) goes up for the put-back dunk against the Cougars from College of the Canyons. Photo by Liz Haven Malik Johnson (2) sets up a 3-point shot against the Cougars from College of the Canyons. Photo by Liz Haven Brandon White (22) kicks out to Malik Johnson (2) in under the hoop, in an intense game against the Cougars from College of the Canyons. Photo by Liz Haven

Brahmas’ basketball hangs on to beat Cougars in thrilling overtime victory.

Despite dropping a 17-point lead in the second half, the Brahmas defeated College of the Canyons for a much needed victory.

Coming off back-to-back losses against Bakersfield College and Santa Monica College the Brahmas entered Wednesday’s game having only won one game in conference all season.

Pierce played the Cougars at their house on January 21 and lost that game handedly 77-62.

The Cougars tried to repeat the same performance by coming after Pierce in a zone defense for most of the game. The Brahmas countered with multiple three-pointers by Kelton Conway, as well as multiple and-one buckets by leading scorer for Pierce Brandon White.

White led Pierce to the victory with 20 points and an efficient 6 for 6 from the free throw line.

“We were really trying to get to the basket because our shots were not hitting in the first half,” White said. “Our whole objective was to play hard and play good defense, and the rest will come.”

The Brahmas’ shooting warmed up in the second half, led by point guard Jordan Newt who finished the game with 19 points.

Newt knocked down three three-pointers in the half and was able to get key offensive rebounds as well.

Newt hit his fourth three-pointer of the game to give Pierce an eight point lead with two minutes left, and the game seemed to be in the books for the Brahmas.

Then, the lead slipped away. The Brahmas slacked on defense, allowing an 8-0 run by Canyons and a bucket with three seconds left to send the game into overtime.

“Late in the game, we have to buckle down better on defense,” Newt said. “We started taking bad shots, we gotta get more poised,” he continued.

Wayne Currie hit two three-point shots in extra time, and the Brahmas got stops when they needed it to secure the 83-80 victory in overtime.

“It was a must win, back’s against the wall,” head coach Charles White said. “The guys competed today and played as one.”

It wasn’t perfect, as the Brahmas let a lead slip away late. Coach White’s take home message was clear.

“We are not a disciplined team,” White said. “When it comes down to crunch time, guys want to take bad shots and do stuff that they don’t do in practice.”

With the victory the Pierce basketball team is now 2-4 in conference and 11-15 on the season.

Pierce’s next game is away at West LA College on Wednesday, February 15.

