Sports Brief: Baseball claims second win of the season

The Brahmas took care of Taft College 17-8 Tuesday.

Brandon Lewis had six hits in the game for Pierce.

“It was a great team win,” Brandon Lewis said. “We needed this. We been in every game on the short end of the stick. This game is really going to help us.”

The Brahmas next game will be on Wednesday, February 15, against Glendale Community College.

