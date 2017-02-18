Sports Brief: Brahmas drop finale to SMC

The Brahmas lost their final men’s basketball game of the season to the Santa Monica College Corsairs 74-73.

Pierce took the lead in the first part of the game, with Jordan Newt hitting several three-point shots minutes after the game began.

The Brahmas had a consistent team defense and repeatedly kept the Corsairs from hitting many baskets.

The team ended the first half of the game with a 14 point lead of 48-34.

The Corsairs quickly caught up to the Brahmas in the second half.

In the last six seconds of the game, the teams were tied 73-73.

Santa Monica College scored the last point of the game with three seconds left, resulting in a victory for the Corsairs.

Though the Brahmas lost, Newt felt proud of their performance as a team.

“We gave it our all,” Newt said.

