Sports Brief: Brahmas drop finale to SMC
The Brahmas lost their final men’s basketball game of the season to the Santa Monica College Corsairs 74-73.
Pierce took the lead in the first part of the game, with Jordan Newt hitting several three-point shots minutes after the game began.
The Brahmas had a consistent team defense and repeatedly kept the Corsairs from hitting many baskets.
The team ended the first half of the game with a 14 point lead of 48-34.
The Corsairs quickly caught up to the Brahmas in the second half.
In the last six seconds of the game, the teams were tied 73-73.
Santa Monica College scored the last point of the game with three seconds left, resulting in a victory for the Corsairs.
Though the Brahmas lost, Newt felt proud of their performance as a team.
“We gave it our all,” Newt said.