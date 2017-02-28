Stereotype my major

Advertising

To advertise in the Roundup, please contact:



Matt Thacker

Advertising Manager

thackemn@piercecollege.edu

phone: (818) 710-2960







The Roundup shall NOT accept the following:



(1) Any ad that fosters prejudice.



(2) Indecent or vulgar ads, offensive directly or by suggestion.



(3) Ads that may mislead.



(4) Matrimonial or dating offers.



(5) Offers of homework or research papers.



(6) Any ad that may cause monetary loss to the reader through fraud or injury to health.



(7) Large political ads.







The Roundup is not responsible for advertising content.