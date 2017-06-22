SIS S.O.S.

Pierce students ave been having difficulties logging in, clearing fees and registering for classes for the summer and the upcoming fall semesters as LACCD transitions to a new Student Information System (SIS).

The new system is replacing DEC in favor of an SIS powered by PeopleSoft used in all California State Universities. The information technology provides a single-access portal for services such as student email and class registration.

The new SIS will be more user-friendly and convenient for students, according to the Pierce College website. However, the initial transition has resulted in multiple problems.

According to the Pierce College Facebook page, the most common issues students are having are logging in and enrolling.

“Sometimes we will run into a couple of hiccups or challenges that are not anticipated,” Dean of Student Engagement Juan Carlos Astorga said. “We are having some natural challenges that, hopefully, moving forward won’t be issues anymore. These are all growing pains.”

According to Associate Vice President Bruce Rosky, the district has been proposing for years to upgrade to a new information system.

“DEC is a very old software,” Rosky said. “It does not have support any longer.”

The best way for students to resolve any SIS issue is to go to the Information Desk on the ground floor of the Student Services Building, the Pierce College Facebook pages states.

According to Astorga, there are phone numbers and instructional videos on the login webpage that students can use to troubleshoot problems. There is also a banner located in the ASO with instructions and introduction to the new system.

“The new process is going to be better in the long term, but they are so used to how it was done before, that I think that the students that are having the easiest time with it are those that are brand new, because they have never known another system,” Astorga said.