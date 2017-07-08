Explosion at Northridge DWP; valley residents left in the dark

An explosion at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power in Northridge left many San Fernando Valley residents without power.

According to the LADWP, at 6:52 p.m. all power was shut off for safety reasons after it was discovered that the explosion had to do with equipment that carried high voltage electricity.

According to Officer Brown at Pierce College, the Sheriff’s office on campus didn’t experience any power outage and were unaffected by the explosion.

According to an update on the LADWP website, more than 140,000 residents were affected in areas such as Northridge, Winnetka, Reseda, Lake Balboa, Tarzana, North Hills, Granada Hills, Chatsworth, West Hills, Canoga Park, and Woodland Hills.