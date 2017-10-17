District encourages college to cooperate in the emergency drill Thursday

Los Angeles Community College District Safety and Emergency Services Manager William Ramirez sent out an email regarding the Great California Shakeout that will be tomorrow Oct. 19 at 10:19 a.m.

According to the email, the district encourages faculty and students to be prepared in case of emergency. Procedures, such as knowing what to do before and after an earthquake, how to create a disaster plan and deciding how you will communicate in an emergency, will increase personal safety during a disaster.

Move heavy items to lower shelves. Organize basic first-aid kit essentials with medications. Include bottled water, food and bars, flashlights, shoes and extra money, particularly small bills in earthquake survival kits.

Minimize financial hardships by organizing important documents, such as copies of identification, car registration and passports that may be needed in emergencies.

Drop and hold on during an earthquake. Cover your head and neck with your arms, and seek shelter by getting under a sturdy desk or table nearby. Remain in a crawling position to protect the head and neck. Do not move to another room or go outside during an earthquake.

When shaking stops, evacuate the location, and help others who are or have been injured during the disaster. If you smell gas, quickly move away from the area. Avoid power lines, broken glass and water from broken pipes when exiting the building.

Visit www.earthquakecounty.org/step5 to learn more safety tips.