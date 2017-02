Sports Preview: Tennis set to take the court against El Camino

The tennis team looks to make it two wins in a row, Tuesday, Feb. 14, versus El Camino College.

Pierce comes off a strong 8-1 victory over Victor Valley on Thursday, Feb. 9 to bring their season record even at 1-1.

El Camino comes in at 0-1, losing to Riverside College 7-2 previously.

Singles matches are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. with doubles to follow.

