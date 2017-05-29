Two-years are death traps

Choosing where to start in college is hard. You can either go to a community college or to a university. But when choosing which one to go to, you should always pick going to university.

Students should select universities over community colleges if they are given the opportunity, because they will already be on their full path for success, especially if they are trying to earn a bachelor’s degree in their field of study.

Universities are not hard to pay for. Students can apply for financial aid, scholarships and grants. According to Collegeboard.com, “In 2014-15, about two-thirds of full-time students paid for college with the help of financial aid in the form of grants and scholarships. Approximately 57 percent of financial aid dollars awarded to undergraduates was in the form of grants, and 34 percent took the form of federal loans.”

The best part of starting at a university is that you are already there. Transferring from a two-year college to a university can be a daunting process. You have to make sure that you do well in your classes. You have to meet a certain amount of credit hours or get a certain degree to move on in your learning process. Also, a curriculum in a community college might take longer than the two-year process to transfer. Sometimes, that also means having to take a gap semester, which can make a student anxious to get to a university to finish their degrees.

Community colleges are like extensions of high school. Class sizes are small, and some teachers treat their students as if they’re in high school. At times, it can feel like you are not truly advancing in the learning process because of how lax the environment can be. Even though you can get an associate’s at a community college, most employers do not count it over applicants with bachelor’s.

Starting at a university after high school gives you a higher chance to succeed throughout college. Universities are not like community colleges. There is a different atmosphere, and students are more active in organizations. Students show their school pride and are willing to share it with others.

Students who attend a university can also take classes at a community college if they want a different learning process for subjects they may struggle in. This can save money and help a student maintain their goals as they go through their path toward earning their degree.

Students who are truly committed to furthering their education, should plan to go to universities instead of community college if they want to be at the level that universities require.