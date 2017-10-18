Preview: Volleyball 10/18

The Brahmas are back at Ken Stanley Court for their match against the Victor Valley Rams.

The team achieved their sixth win in a row in their away game against the Citrus College Owls. The team is currently first in the Western State-East Conference and third in the state rankings with an overall record of 16-5.

Victor Valley comes from a two-game winning streak against Glendale and Los Angeles Mission College, and the match with Pierce will be the first time the teams face each other this season.

Defensive specialist Linnea Romero said that the team’s successive wins keeps enthusiasm high between games.

“Each win helps the next game and keeps the momentum going, so we’re bringing that into this coming game,” Romero said.

The game will begin at 6 p.m.