Former student athlete charged with vehicular manslaughter

Former Brahmas soccer player Alexia Cina was arrested Wednesday, charged with felony vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence following the death of 37-year-old Katie Evans who was returning from the hospital after visiting her infant twins on Oct. 6.

Evans is survived by her husband Jacob and her six children: 12-year-old Spencer, 11-year-old Travis, 9-year-old Nathaniel, 2-year-old Gideon and 7-week old twins Hannah and Sarah.

According to a news release by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriffs Station, toxicology tests showed that Cina had a blood alcohol content of .21. The legal limit is .08.

Cina was was booked at Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, and bail was set at $200,000.

Cina played for the Brahmas in 2015, when the team won conference before being eliminated by Ventura College in the first round of regionals.