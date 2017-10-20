Soccer gets the win

The soccer team got bragging rights as they beat their crosstown rival LA Valley College 4-0.

Layla Bravo opened the scoring for the Brahmas in the 14th minute with a header but was subbed off due to a collision with the Valley goalkeeper.

Esmeralda Guzman and Jennifer Veliz also scored in the first half to put Pierce up 3-0 at halftime.

Irene Reyes scored the final goal to finish the Monarchs in the 69th minute.

With the win, the Brahmas improve their overall record to 8-4-3.

Pierce is on the road again for their next game at West LA College on Tuesday, Oct 24 at 4 p.m.