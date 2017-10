The Brahmas hung on for a 28-27 win over the Citrus College Owls Saturday to even their conference record to 1-1.

A 38-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jonathon Saavedra gave Pierce the lead in the fourth quarter, and a defensive stop on a two-point conversion with less than a minute in the game sealed the victory.

The Brahmas’ next game is Saturday, Oct. 21, when they host Allan Hancock College, the final home game of the season.