GAME BRIEF: Men’s volleyball wins in five

The Brahmas defeated the El Camino College Warriors in a high-scoring, five-set thriller Friday night.

Despite the rocky second and third sets, the Brahmas had great communication within the team and made the Warriors work hard for every point.

A nail-biting battle for the final point ended with a kill from Jadrien Wiser, giving the Brahmas the final set 17-15.

Head coach Lance Walker congratulated each of the players after the game, commending them for the hard work they displayed.

“I think that in the seven years that I’ve been coaching here, we haven’t beat El Camino once,” Walker said. “But tonight we brought the gun to the gun fight, which was awesome.”