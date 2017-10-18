Think pink, support the fight

By
Samantha Bravo
-
Jade Archer, Pierce College student stops by the Breast Cancer Awareness table to feel the fake breast. Inna Litvak and Jenny Escobar, Health Center interns inform Archer about the importance of doing self exams and also going to get a mammogram which are available at the Health Center. Photo: Samantha Bravo
A hand made sign reads “Breast Cancer Awareness Month” is placed in front of display table full of brochure for the Breast Cancer Awareness table the Health Center hosted on the mall at Pierce College, in Woodland Hills, Calif. Photo: Samantha Bravo
Health Center Interns, Inna Litvak, Jeanny Escobar, Kaylin Reyna, set up a booth for the Breast Cancer Awareness month at Pierce College in Woodland Hills, Calif, on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. The Health Center is offering free breast exams and mammogram referrals during the month of October. Photo: Samantha Bravo
Kaylin Reyna, a public health major at Cal. State Northridge, gives students who approached tips and information Breast Cancer Awareness. Photo: Samantha Bravo

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the Student Health Center organized a booth on campus to pass out information about the disease and bring more recognition to the issue.

On Monday, Oct. 16, interns were on the Mall teaching students how to perform self breast exams to better understand how to do them and explain the importance of going to their doctors to get mammograms.

National Breast Cancer Awareness Month was started in 1985 by the American Cancer Society and Imperial Chemical Industries, according to the maurerfoundation.org

Male Breast Cancer Awareness Week is the third week of October and National Mammography Day is the third Friday of the month.

To get more information, visit the Student Health Center located on the second floor of the Student Services Building. The office is open Monday – Thursday 8:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday for medical from 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., and for counseling from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

